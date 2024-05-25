Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.40

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 285681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.59).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

