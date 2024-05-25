Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reduced by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $4.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $276.74 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $278.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

