Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $20.29. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $78.55 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

MKL opened at $1,618.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,528.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

