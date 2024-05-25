Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Decreased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

