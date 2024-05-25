Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.
Boston Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BXP opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $16,729,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
