Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $16,729,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.