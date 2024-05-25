Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Lowered by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

