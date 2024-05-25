Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.