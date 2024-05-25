Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted by Zacks Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

