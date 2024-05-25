Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issued By Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $284.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

