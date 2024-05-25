Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 530,990 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,709,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 530,990 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of NetApp worth $1,296,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.67. 1,351,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,529. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

