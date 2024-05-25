Primecap Management Co. CA Has $299.64 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $299,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 403,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.