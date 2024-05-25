Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$229.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.
Photronics Price Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
