Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

TSE:OR opened at C$22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6161873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,884 shares of company stock worth $2,016,499. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

