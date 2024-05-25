Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,591. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

