Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. 409,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,869. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $116.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.