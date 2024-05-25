Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AON were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,561. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.00 and its 200-day moving average is $309.46.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.