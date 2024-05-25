Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 19,882 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

