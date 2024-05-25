OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

OneMain Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

