NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,288.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $702.95. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.