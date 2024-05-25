Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 91250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nicola Mining Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Nicola Mining Company Profile

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

