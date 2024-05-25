MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $428.19 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $75.30 or 0.00109003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,097.01 or 1.00022017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 75.65932448 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $25,660,583.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.