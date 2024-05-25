Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 2,430 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 72.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.