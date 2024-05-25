Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target Raised to $9.30

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $9.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.