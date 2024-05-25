Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $1,185,150.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LSCC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
