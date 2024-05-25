Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 3.2%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41. 588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $1.0658 dividend. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

