Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

KNF traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 430,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,916. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

