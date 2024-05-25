King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 983 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. 3,252,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

