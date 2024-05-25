ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

ITM Power Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

