iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 32,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,452. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

