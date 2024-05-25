Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 2.5 %

CCJ stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

