Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Intuit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Intuit Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $55.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.59 and a 200-day moving average of $620.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.