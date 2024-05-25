Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $55.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.59 and a 200-day moving average of $620.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

