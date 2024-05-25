International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.14. 1,287,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

