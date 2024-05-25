Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $1,787,420.80 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $19.40 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

