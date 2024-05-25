Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $688,888.20 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $145.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

