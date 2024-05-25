Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$3,435,562.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,705.21.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %

FNV opened at C$166.72 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$203.12. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$165.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.39.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.4911334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.