Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells $50,759,123.80 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

