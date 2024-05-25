InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,438,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

