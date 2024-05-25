Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.35.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.03% and a negative net margin of 5,886.15%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

