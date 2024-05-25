Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$37.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 0.4 %
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.