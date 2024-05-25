Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$37.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$13.09 and a 12-month high of C$23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

