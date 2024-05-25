Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 134768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.07).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.90.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

