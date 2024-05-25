Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.2 %
HLNE stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $129.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
