Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.2 %

HLNE stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $129.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Dividend History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.