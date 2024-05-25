Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $453,800.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.82 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

