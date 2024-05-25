Graham Paterson Buys 39,934 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson acquired 39,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($65,473.89).

Graham Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Graham Paterson acquired 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,232.28).

Diaceutics Price Performance

LON DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Friday. Diaceutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.53 ($1.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

