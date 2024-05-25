Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

