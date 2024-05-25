Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$134.83 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

OLY opened at C$105.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$254.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.06. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$64.80 and a one year high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

