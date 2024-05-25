Fortinet’s (FTNT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.