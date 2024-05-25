Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £352.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,836.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Forterra

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($130,383.25). 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Featured Articles

