First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $898,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

