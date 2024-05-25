FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 85 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.35.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

