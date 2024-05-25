Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00003340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $133.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00055298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

